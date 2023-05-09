NDC primaries: Muslim organisations back anti-gay MPs

Collage of MPs who sponsored the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The Coalition of Muslim Organisation, Ghana (COMOG), has thrown its weight behind eight Members of Parliament who sponsored the anti-gay bill currently before parliament to maintain their seats in the next elections in 2024.

The group said, as a Muslim organisation with the mandate to protect the sanctity of the religion of Islam, "our cultural values and the welfare of our children, it deems it an obligation to work around the clock to ensure that everything legally possible is done to prevent the introduction and practice of gayism, lesbianism and its associated activities in Ghana".



In pursuit of this agenda, "we deem it expedient to support all personalities especially members of parliament, both NDC/NPP who are sponsoring the bill to ensure its passage in the shortest possible time,", a statement signed by the group’s President, Hajj Abdel Manan Abdel Rahman, stated.



The MPs are:



1. Samuel Nartey George (Prampram)



2. Dela Adjoa Sowah (Kpando)



3. Alhassan Suhuyini (Tamale North)



4. Emmanuel Bedzrah (Ho West)

5. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (La Dadekotopon)



6. Helen Adjoa Ntoso (Krachi West)



7. Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi)



8. John Ntim Fordjour (Assin South)



Read details of the statement below:



COALITION OF MUSLIM ORGANISATIONS, GHANA(COMOG)



For Immediate Release:

RESOLUTION IN SOLIDARITY WITH CRUSADERS AGAINST LGBTQI+ AND ALL SPONSORS OF THE “PROPER HUMAN SEXUAL RIGHTS AND GHANAIAN FAMILY VALUE BILL-2021”



The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG) wishes to express its resolve to support the crusade against the obnoxious practice of LGBTQI+ in Ghana and by extension the “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Value Bill” now lying before the parliament of Ghana.



It is worth mentioning that, COMOG is a member of the larger “Coalition on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value” which comprises many other faith-based institutions working towards the realization of the passage of the Bill, Currently in Parliament.



As a Muslim Organisation with the mandate to protect the sanctity of the religion of Islam, our cultural values and the welfare of our children, we deem it an obligation to work around the clock to ensure that everything legally possible is done to prevent the introduction and practice of gayism, lesbianism and its associated activities in Ghana.



In pursuit of this noble agenda, we deem it expedient to support all personalities especially members of parliament, both NDC/NPP who are sponsoring the bill to ensure its passage in the shortest possible time.



On our record, the eight (8) Members of Parliament(MPs) who sponsored the Bill in Parliament and deserve our support are as follows;



1. Hon Samuel Nartey George (Prampram)

2. Hon. Dela Adjoa Sowah (Kpando)



3. Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini (Tamale North)



4. Hon. Emmanuel Bedzrah (Ho West)



5. Hon. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (La Dadekotopon)



6. Hon. Helen Adjoa Ntoso (Krachi West)



7. Hon. Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi)



8. Hon. John Ntim Fordjour (Assin South)

It is therefore important to reiterate the point that, the Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana(COMOG) remains nonpartisan in the politics of Ghana and this sensitization program is only motivated by our resolve to protect the sanctity of our cultural values as Ghanaians and the future of our children.



On this note, we wish to urge all delegates across the political divide(NDC/NPP) to consider the aforementioned interest and elect candidates who will associate themselves with the fight against the act of desecration of our cultural values and belief systems as Ghanaians.



Finally, we remain resolute in the struggle, and wish all Crusaders against the practice and promotion of LGBTQI+ the best of luck. COMOG is ever ready to lend its support to any individual or group in the struggle to ensure that Ghana is rid of this Satanic LGBTQI+ menace. Thank you!



Signed.



Hajj Abdel Manan Abdel Rahman



(COMOG President)