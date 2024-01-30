NHIA serves warning to credentialed health facilities over illegal charges, asks MoH to intervene

Emblem of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has warned credentialed health facilities to stop charging customers for services, investigations and medicines that are covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The NHIA said that it has received several complaints from customers that the listed credentialed health facilities, which is attached to the statement, are violating the Section 35(1) of Act 852, which prohibits such charges.



The authority said that this action by the facilities is an affront to the NHIS.



By this, the NHIA, in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Bernard Okoe Boyere, has asked the Minister of Health to intervene and caution the health facilities to desist from this practice, or face the consequences.



It added that it will not hesitate to suspend the facilities from the NHIS if they continue to engage in this illegal activity.



“We humbly write through your good office to warn the attached credentialed health facilities of their widespread activities on illegal charges. Continuous engagement in this practice would lead to the suspension of the facility in future.

The Authority would continuously monitor and ensure that the facility operates within the law and agreed contract,” the statement read.



Below is the list of the credentialed health facilities that are said to be charging illegally:







NW/AE