NPP Flagbearer Race: Agric Nzema Chief donates office complex to support Bawumia's campaign

Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo at the commissioning of the new NPP office complex

The Chief of Agric Nzema in the Ashanti Region and a staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo has donated an office complex to the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The office according to the chief is to help the campaign process of the vice president in his bid to lead the NPP as the party's next flagbearer.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the office which will now serve as the Ashanti Regional office of Dr. Bawumia's campaign team, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo said he has thrown his weight behind the vice president in the party's presidential race.



The endorsement according to renowned chief is inspired by the Bawumia’s vision and the good works he has done to transform the country since he became the vice president of the country.



Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo also believes Dr. Bawumia's overwhelming popularity and support among the grassroots members of the party in the Ashanti Region, which is arguably the party’s stronghold is something that points to the fact that, the vice president is the best to lead the party after President Akuffo Addo.



The opening ceremony of the office complex which was done on Thursday, July 6, 2023 brought together thousands of NPP sympathizers including sitting and former members of parliament, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Ashanti regional executives of the party among others.

Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo pledged to support the vice president's bid financially.



He has therefore called on the party's delegates to vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP.



"Dr. Bawumia has been at the forefront of spearheading and championing almost all the initiatives of the government. For this reason, his popularity among the party’s grassroots is not surprising, for this reasons I am urging all party delegates to endorse the candidature of Dr. Bawumia", he said.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, appealed to party supporters to desist from insults and attacks in campaigns for the party’s flagbearership race.



He stressed that the race was an internal contest and that there was the need to conduct clean and peaceful campaigns in order to engender unity after the process.

“No need to insult anyone because we need unity after the election… I am telling all my supporters and spokespersons to not insult anyone. We want peace, clean campaign, we want to unite after the election and take on the NDC,” he added.



Dr. Bawumia used the occasion to express his gratitude to Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo for the kind gesture.



He pledged to win the flagbearership race and lead the NPP to victory come 2024 general polls.