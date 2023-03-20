0
NPP Klottey Korle grassroots mob Nii Noi Nortey at OPK's grandmother’s funeral

Mpraeso Funeral Nii Noi Nortey at OPK's grandmother's funeral

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Polling station officers from Klottey Korley Constituency in the Greater Accra Region attended the funeral of the late grandmother of Mpreaso Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Davis Anasah Opuku a.k.a OPK.

The officers also went to the funeral to support the former Klottey Korley Chairman and parliamentary hopeful, Nii Noi Nortey.

The over 200 polling station officers demonstrated massive love and support chanting 'No Nii Noi, No Vote', 'the Savior of KKC' and 'Junior Sammi Awuku' as they joined Nii Noi Nortey and his team on the funeral grounds.

They believe Nii Noi Nortey is the right candidate to take the Klottey Korle parliamentary seat from the opposition NDC MP, Zenator Rawlings.

Nii Noi Nortey donated a sum of 2,000.00 Ghana cedi (Two Thousand Ghana Cedi) with some drinks and water to the bereaved family.

He was accompanied by some constituency executives led by the chairperson, Madam Juliana Aboagye, delegates and former constituency executives.

