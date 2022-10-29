NPP MPs’ call for Ofori-Atta’s dismissal wasn’t based on principle – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adam

The Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams has said the call for the removal of Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta by the New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament (MPs) was for political expediency and not based on principle.

The NPP MPs after their dispassionate calls for the dismissal of the Finance Minister later softened their stance and acceded to President Akufo-Addo’s request for Mr. Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen to stay on till the conclusion of the IMF negotiations and the presentation of the 2023 budget.



However, speaking on the Weekly Segment on Starr FM with Francis Abban, Mr. Adams said he's convinced that the MPs' actions were rather intended to court support from their constituents.



“Maybe their position is not based on any principle because if it was then they would have insisted that no, Mr. President, we knew about all this before our press conference. It could just be political convenience that let’s say something so that our constituents will see that we are doing something.”



However, he said the Vice President ought to be blamed for Ghana’s economic woes.

“The President is part but I put the President about fifth; number one is the Vice President because the President didn’t tell us he is an economic messiah. The President alluded to the fact that he doesn’t know anything about economy, that’s why he went in for Bawumia.”



Meanwhile, the Chairman for Political Affairs for CPP, Kwame Jantuah has questioned President Akufo-Addo’s decision to keep Ken Ofori-Atta for the IMF negotiations.



“Why is the President asking for Ken Ofori-Atta to stay? Who has the President supported other than Ken Ofori-Atta to lose his job, what is between the President and Ken Ofori-Atta that he should stay? He says we should allow him to go on with the IMF negotiations, did the IMF have any confidence in him,” he queries.