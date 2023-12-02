NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Voting underway in Western North

Voting underway

Source: Daniel Kaku

The NPP Orphan Constituency Election goes on today in all the places where the NPP has no seat.

The leadership of the party chose today, Saturday, December 2, 2023 for all Orphan constituencies to elect their parliamentary candidates for the 2024 General Election.



In the Western North Region, the NPP has six Orphan constituencies.



Bodi, Juaboso, Suaman, Aowin, Bia West, and Bia East but 2 Constituencies are going on unopposed: Bia East and Suaman.



Juaboso, Aowin, Bodi and Bia West



Two people are contesting in the Juaboso constituency: Martha Kwayie Manu and Dr. Alex Ampabeng.

Aowin constituency has two parliamentary candidates and they are; Abanga Fusani and Isaac Brew.



Bia West constituency also has two candidates, they're Frank Cujoe and Bernard Blay.



Bodi has the highest parliamentary candidates with three and they are; Nicolas Andoh, Samuel Opoku Nyame and Frances Atta Owusu.



Total Delegates for Juaboso is 698, Bodi has 428 delegates, Aowin had 916



and Bia West has 833.

As of 9:50am, over 200 delegates have cast their ballots in all the constituencies in the Western North region.



So far so good, no incident of violence has been recorded.



The security is very tight at all the voting centers.



The voting is expected to close at 2pm.