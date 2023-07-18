NPP Primaries: Bright Kwame Nyatsikor, three others to contest Adaklu seat

Bright Kwame Nyatsikor

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Four persons are most likely to contest at the Adaklu constituency in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They are, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Volta, Bright Kwame Nyatsikor, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Juliana Kpedekpo, former 1st vice chairman of the constituency, Rev. Jerry Hanson Wedanu and Aklaku Charles Mawunyo.



Speaking with some news reporters on Monday, 17 July 2023 ahead of picking of form, Bright Kwame Nyatsikor said he's confident of winning the primaries.



He said all well-meaning party members in the constituency and the region knows he is the best candidate for the job.



He said when he's given the chance, "I will reinvigorate the base of the party in the Constituency and invite all Patriotic hands, both old and new towards the 2024 election and will construct an active and efficient communication team with the task of propagating the achievements of the NPP Government in Adaklu and the county at large".



He added that the Nana Addo and Bawumia government has performed far better than any government in the history of Adaklu.



The PRO further said he will consider "Rebranding the party to attract youth interest. Lobbying livelihood opportunities for the many unemployed youths in the Constituency. He also mentioned Human Resource Development as one of his principal goals for the party and the Constituency at large

"There's a fertile ground and environment to leverage and annexe the parliamentary seat from the NDC in Adaklu. Constant engagement with critical stakeholders, adoption of hero marketing and retail campaign tools to increase the acceptability of the NPP in the Adaklu Constituency".



Bright has declared his support for the vice president, and according to him Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has distinguished himself as an excellent vice president in the history of Ghana.



He added that Dr Bawumia identifies and resonates with contemporary politics and leadership.



"His competence, experience, humility, vision and international clout isolates him as the NPP's best bet" for the 2024 election", he said.



He thus called on delegates to vote massively for the veep and himself (Bright Kwame Nyatsikor) in the upcoming NPP elections.



Bright Kwame Nyatsikor is popularly knwon in the Volta NPP and the Regional political space for his constant topnotch communication for the NPP on radio and TV.

He holds a Master of Arts Degree in Development Communication from Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering which he obtained at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.



It was widely rumoured and accepted by majority that he was rejected by the NDC heavily packed assembly members as a punishment for his role for the NPP in the Constituency.



He served the NPP in the region as an admired member of the Volta Regional Communication from 2015 to 2022 and still serves as a leading communicator in the Volta Region.



Bright Kwame Nyatsikor is the immediate past constituency secretary of the NPP, Adaklu and he served from 2018 to 2022. He was the IT coordinator for the party in the 2016 election in Adaklu constituency.