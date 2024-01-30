NPP Primaries: I foresee an increase in independent candidates for 2024 elections – Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has stated that there would be a potential rise in independent parliamentary candidates during the 2024 general elections.

According to Dr. Amoako Baah, candidates who feel treated unfairly during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries will have no option but to contest as independent candidates.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News on January 29, 2024, he stated, “I suspect we may see an increase in independent candidates; that is one thing because if you lost and you do not think you were treated fairly by your own party, then you may be tempted to go alone as an independent, so that remains to be seen.”



He continued, "Anyways, it is not good for the party as the division continues. If candidates who lost think your party didn’t treat you right, are you going to keep supporting your party in the upcoming general elections?



"I think the things that have happened in the past have disseminated the party, and it continued in the just-ended parliamentary primaries," he added.



The aftermath of the NPP parliamentary primaries saw 28 incumbent MPs losing their positions.

