NPP Thanksgiving Service: Diana Asamoah performs to charged supporters

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah serenaded a delighted audience that came from the length and breadth of the country to be part of the NPP Thanksgiving Service.

She treated the gathering to her collection of spirit-filled songs at the forecourt of the State House on December 27, 2020.



Diana Asamoah’s beautiful performance got patrons of the Thanksgiving service charged from the seats, gathering at the centre of the event ground.



The Thanksgiving service is being held on the back of the NPP emerging victorious in the 2020 General Election.



The event is on the theme: "Ebenezer, thus Far the Lord Has Helped Us; For the Battle is the Lord's".



The venue was festooned with the red, blue, and white colours of the Party, with most of the supporters and sympathizers adorned in white apparel to signify victory.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia graced the occasion.



National executives of the Party, ministers of state, members of Parliament, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, constituency executives, and grassroots supporters were present at the event.



Renowned Ghanaian gospel musicians including Philippa Baafi and Cwesi Oteng, as well as the Winneba Youth Choir and Harmonious Choir, were booked to entertain the gathering with melodious music.



