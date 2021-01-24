NPP USA and Cincinnati Chapter disown 'malicious, fabricated and fraudulent' anti-Bawumia article

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The USA branch of the New Patriotic Party and its Cincinnati Chapter have vehemently dissociated themselves from what they describe as malicious and fraudulent article wrote in their names.

An article by one Dennis Owusu Afriyie, purporting to come from the Cincinnati Chapter of NPP, sought to caution Vice President Bawumia to stay away from the NPP's race for the next flagbearer of the party.



But in a fiercely-worded rejoinder posted on its official website, both NPP USA and its chapter in Cincinnati have strongly dissociated themselves from the article, describing the author's attempt to link his "divisive write up" to NPP USA and the Cincinnati Chapter as fraudulent, because the writer is neither an executive member of NPP USA nor the Cincinnati Chapter to wield any locus to write on their behalf.



The statement rubbished the article as "full of lies, malice and inaccuracies" and described the conduct of the imposter author "highly inappropriate and unimaginable."



Below is the full rejoinder by NPP USA and the Cincinnati Chapter:



RE: Back Off, it is Not Your Turn; Allow Allan to Lead Us in 2024. NPP-US Chapter Warns Bawumia

The NPP-USA branch and its Cincinnati Chapter have learned with utmost dismay of the above-titled article attributed to the Cincinnati Chapter and written by one Dennis Owusu Afriyie. The malicious article was published on several online news portals including SN 24 News, myghanamedia.com, soireenews.com and on Facebook on Friday, January 22, 2021.



In the said article, Owusu Afriyie fraudulently claims to be a leader of our Cincinnati Chapter and makes erroneous and disparaging comments about H.E. Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as though they are the views of the Branch.



To begin with, Dennis Owusu Afriyie is not one of the leaders of the NPP-USA Cincinnati Chapter and does not hold any position at the Chapter or Branch executive level.



According to Chapter record, Owusu Afriyie joined the Cincinnati Chapter in June 2020 and has not once attended any Chapter meeting since he expressed interest. We also state on authority that he’s not a fully registered member of the branch presently.



Therefore, we find it highly inappropriate and unimaginable that he could come out with such a fabricated and divisive article full of lies, malice and inaccuracies which do not reflect the views of the branch nor the Cincinnati chapter.

NPP-USA and the Cincinnati Chapter vehemently disassociate ourselves from the said publication and its contents. We strongly entreat all well-meaning NPP patriots and Ghanaians to treat the article with the utmost contempt it deserves.



There have never been such discussions at the branch or chapter level, and we state emphatically that Mr Owusu Afriyie does not speak for the NPP-USA Branch nor the Cincinnati Chapter.



NPP-USA understands the times we are in as a party and government and would therefore not sanction or endorse any acts of disunity, divisiveness and distraction.



What we support is unity and focus to deliver on our mandate given to us by the good people of Ghana. NPP-USA will be the last entity to start such a divisive publication that does not promote unity within our ranks.



NPP-USA encourages free speech among its members, what we abhor, however, is using the name of the branch, the chapters or a position one holds within the branch to perpetrate acts of indiscipline.

We equally disapprove of people associating their personal views and opinions to the branch or any of its chapters.



We have channels of communication within the branch and all chapters including the Cincinnati Chapter are not exempted from complying.



We implore all peace-loving and well-meaning NPP-USA members to adhere to and abide by the channels of communication and laid down communication standards within the branch and chapters so they do not bring the name of the branch or any chapter into disrepute. The branch will not renege on its rights to implement punitive measures when it becomes necessary.



Long live NPP-USA! Long live New Patriotic Party!! Long Live Ghana!!! Signed Obaa Yaa Frimpong Branch Chairperson, NPP-USA