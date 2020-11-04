‘NPP are better managers of the economy than NDC’ – Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyapong, Former General Secretary, NPP

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong has said that his political party are better managers of the Ghanaian economy than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the track record of the party is there for all to see and hence remains shocked that the NDC would want to compare their achievements to that of the NPP.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, the former Press Secretary to ex-President John Agyekum Kuffour said the NPP despite been in power for only 18 years of the country’s history has achieved more than the NDC.



“We have been in power for just 18 years out of the 66-year history of the country but the records are there for all to see…we are better managers of the economy…,” he said.

According to him, he remains shocked that the NDC party has always sought to compare itself to the NPP in terms of achievements.



He added that the insults in our body politic is what is keeping some ‘sane men’ away from the game.



Kwabena Agyapong, therefore, called on Ghanaians to circumspect when politicking.