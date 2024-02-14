NPP has treated Kwabena Agyepong unfairly - Leader of Patriot Ghana

Kwabena Agyapong

Kwesi Korang, the founder and leader of Patriot Ghana, has bemoaned the unfair treatment meted out to New Patriotic Party (NPP) former general secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

He said the grounds on which KAA, as he is affectionately called, was removed from office and suspended were frivolous, and baseless.



He lamented that the former general secretary was removed based on lies, fabricated stories, and unsubstantiated allegations.



He said that although KAA was validly elected as general secretary, a group of 70 people orchestrated his removal.



He stated that those who removed him felt they could not work with him and therefore removed him without any reason.

“The NPP has treated KAA unfairly. Someone who was validly elected as general secretary was removed by a gang of 70 on frivolous, unmeritorious, and baseless grounds. Those who made the allegations against him had no evidence, and yet he was removed from office as a validly elected general secretary.



"He was the general secretary who won us 169 parliamentary seats, and yet some people felt he was a threat to them, so they had him removed.



"If not for the attempt by Bawumia to unite the party and so put in the efforts to bring KAA on board, the party would have neglected him. He went into an election and won, but he was removed without any reason. His accusers could not even prove any of their allegations," he said.



He continued "Even in 2020, he was part of the campaign, but he has not been appreciated. We have treated him unfairly, but this is not the platform for me to state these things,” he told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.