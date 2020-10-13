NPP is not sponsoring me - Kofi Akpaloo

LPG flagbearer, Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and Leader of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has refuted claims that he is being sponsored by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He explains he represents his party and projects the ideologies of LPG and does not work for any other political party as being alleged by some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning Show GhanAkoma, Yamoah Ponkoh alleged that the LPG leader was being financed by the ruling party:



“Kofi don’t waste our time we all know that you are working for NPP, so just stop confusing the public and go ahead and openly campaign for Akufo-Addo,” Yamoah Ponkoh accused him.

But in defence, the LPG leader, said “the country is for all of us and if I see something good about the government’s policies and commend [it], is that a crime?” he quizzed.



Kofi Akpaloo further explained that “I was invited here in a capacity as the leader of LPG, not NPP so please I just answer the questions people ask me. If you have a problem fine, but I think the NPP under Akufo-Addo has kept to most of the promises made in 2016 like the 1D1F and Free SHS. These are clear evidence”.



The LPG founder and leader and also debunked allegations that because he sometimes touts the government’s policies, he is a stooge of NPP.