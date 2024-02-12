NPP primaries: Ralph showed maturity give him credit - Sefa Kayi commends Kennedy Agyapong's brother

Ralph Agyepong in a fiercely contested primary, lost to Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye, the incumbent MP.

.



Asenso Boakye secured a commanding victory, garnering 650 votes which represents 78.22% of the total votes cast. Meanwhile, Agyapong obtained 181 votes, accounting for 21.78% of the overall votes.



Ralph Agyapong conceded defeat and congratulated Asenso Boakye for winning in the Bantama Constituency.

Ace Journalist and Host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' speaking to this, commended Ralph who is the brother of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong for "showing maturity"



Listen to him in the video below:



