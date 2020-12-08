NPP snatches Amasaman seat from NDC

Akwai Afrifa Mensah, Newly elected MP for Amasaman

Provisional results gathered from polling centres indicates that the Parliamentary Candidate at the Amasaman Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akwai Afrifa Mensah, has won the election.

His win becomes the first time the NPP is winning a seat at the constituency since it won last in 2004.



He takes over from Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, who has been the MP for the constituency since 2012.



About Akwai Afrifa Mensah



Mr. Afrifa-Mensa was born on 4th March 1971 at Asaam-Mampong Ashanti in the Ashanti Region.



He holds Master of Business Administration-MBA, Finance, Coventry University, United Kingdom, 2013 – 2014. Study Centre: Ghana Technology University College, Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, DBA, 2010-2011.

The rest are; Bachelor of Business Administration, BBA Accounting, Uni of Ghana (Christian Service University College-Kumasi):2005-2007 and Higher National Diploma, HND Accountancy, Sunyani Technical University, 2001 – 2004.



He is the current Director of Finance and Administration, Ghana School Feeding Programme, and has also been the Principal Internal Auditor, Ghana School Feeding Programme (Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) 2015 to 2017.



He was the former Principal/ Senior Internal Auditor, Ghana School Feeding Programme, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, 2008 – 2015 and an Accountant, Presbyterian Girls Senior High School, Kumasi from 2004- 2008.



He has also held several other political positions in the Amasaman Constituency of the New Patriotic Party.