NPP will certainly 'break the 8' with Bawumia despite economic hardship - Obiri Boahen

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Lawyer Obiri Boahen, a former deputy general secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will lead the party to victory in 2024.

He stated that regardless of the obstacles and difficulties that may arise, he believes the second gentleman of the land is the only person who can represent and give the party victory.



Lawyer Boahen has consistently expressed his desire and commitment to ensuring Dr. Bawumia’s election as a candidate, claiming that the man is more than credible, competent, and dedicated.



He admitted that the country was experiencing an economic crisis and that the party needed to acknowledge this and assure Ghanaians that things would improve.



He also refuted claims that the Vice President was nowhere to be found amid the crisis, despite being heralded as the country’s economic messiah.



Despite the country’s challenges, he remains confident that the party will break the 8-year jinx.

“Ghanaians have faith in me. I will fulfil my promise to bring Dr. Bawumia a candidate. Ghanaians have faith in me and know that I will not send them an incompetent person. We will break the 8, and we will do so with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Insha Allah.”



In the face of the challenges, he advised NPP communicators to be candid with Ghanaians.



He stated that the cedi’s depreciation is also a major concern and that the party must take action to address it.



He made the remarks on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.