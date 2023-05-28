NPP will press criminal charges against Gyakye Quayson - Evans Nimako

NPP's Director of Elections and Research, Evans Nimako

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Director of Elections and Research of the New Patriotic Party, Evans Nimako, has said the New Patriotic Party(NPP) will press criminal charges against deposed National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Assin North in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson.

According to him, Quayson signed a Ghana passport application form on July 26 2019, in which he professed Ghanaian citizenship while stating that he did not hold any other citizenship.



However, he indicated that before the December 7, 2020 general elections, Quayson picked up nomination forms to contest the Assin North seat at the time he held both Ghanaian and Canadian citizenship.”



"I don’t want to go into details because the case is in court but I know very soon the court will press criminal charges against James Gyakye Quayson,” Evans Nimako exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



James Gyakye Quayson is charged with five counts each of deceiving a public official in violation of section 251(b) of the Criminal Offenses Act of 1960, Act 29, forging a passport or travel document in violation of section 15(1)(b) of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act of 1967 (NLCD 155) and knowingly making a false statutory declaration in violation of the Statutory Declarations Act of 1971, Act 389.

He is also charged with False Declaration for Office under section 248 of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960, Act 29, as well as Perjury in accordance with section 210 (1) of said Act.



James Quayson was removed from his position last week after the Supreme Court ruled that his election was unlawful.



A seven-member Supreme Court bench unanimously ordered Parliament to remove Mr. Quayson’s name as an MP on Wednesday morning (May 17, 2023).