NSMQ mistress receives gifts from Ghanaian footwear manufacturing firm

Prof Kaufmann receiving a gift from the CEO of Obuobi Mpaboa

Source: Kantanka TV

Obuobi Mpaboa, one of Ghana's most patronizing and respected locally-made footwear brands has received a warm endorsement from Ing. Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Dean, School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana.

Elsie Effah Kaufmann took delivery of Obuobi Mpaboa products on Tuesday afternoon during a visit to her office by the company's management. She commended the team for such a great step to create employment in the country



As part of the company's corporate Social Responsibility, the Management of Obuobi Mpaboa paid a courtesy call to the finest Host of the National Science and Maths quiz program in Ghana to commend her immense contribution to engineering in Ghana.



Her taste for quality made-In-Ghana products called the attention of the Obuobi Mpaboa management to surprise her with the beauty and quality designs of our brand as said by the general manager of the company, miss Nana Ama Danso.

In an interview with the CEO of the company, Kofi Obuobi he commanded



Ing. Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann for the great role she is playing in the field of engineering and technology transformation globally hence she deserves to be encouraged as a female academician and engineer.



"Our brand stands for legendary and greatness, there we stand to encourage efforts like hers. We look forward to empowering more young women through technical and vocational training as well as mentorship programs," he said.