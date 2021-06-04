NSS systems digitized – Gifty Oware

Executive Director for NSS, Gifty Oware-Aboagye

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has transitioned into a digitized system to ease the enrolment of personnel.

Speaking to Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, the Deputy Executive Director for NSS, Gifty Oware-Aboagye intimated that the unfortunate incident in 2017 where persons who wanted to be enrolled to do their service had to go through some challenges at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra cannot happen under the current dispensation.



According to her, the secretariat embarked on a vigorous digitization drive that guarantees an enhanced registration process, among others.



“If I want to embark on mandatory service to the nation why should I be beaten or go through stress? So we realized that we have to change things. One of the things that came to mind is how visa appointment is done where you have to get a slot. So we felt we can do same for persons who want to do their national service,” she disclosed.

She continued, “So we put up a strategy that one has to get a slot before you go through the process of enrolment. When you go to the Regional Centers without an appointment you would not be attended to. When you even mention your name it will not pop up because NSS personnel are queued by the operating system. So we’ve structured the NSS system just like the visa and passport acquisition system.”



The Deputy Executive Director emphasized that the NSS has a smooth system, adding processes that were hitherto stressful can now be done with ease.



“We are saving so much money through the upgraded system of payment for the secretariat in the payment of service personnel,” she added.