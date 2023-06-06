Nana Addo tricked the NPP MPs in the removal of the finance minister - Suhuyini

MP for Tamale Central, Alhassan Sayibu Suhiyini

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Alhassan Sayibu Suhiyini, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of deceiving the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament regarding the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He said this while speaking on Joy News’ AM Show which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to Suhuyini, President Akufo-Addo manipulated the NPP MPs by leading them to believe that the finance minister would step down after successfully securing a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Ghana.



“You cannot say that the man is so good and has done such a fantastic job but because he contradicted himself on IMF, he must go. I mean what logic is such a call when the man is so good and has done such a fantastic job? You want him changed just because he said we won’t go to the IMF and we have gone to the IMF, nobody is going to buy that”, he said.



The MP further claimed that the NPP MPs were compelled to demand the removal of the finance minister because there of the public's frustration from their constituents with the state of affairs.



The Tamale North MP accused President Akufo-Addo of employing his typical tactics to deceive the MPs, emphasizing that this strategy had been instrumental in his rise to the presidency.

“The truth that they are running away from is that they feel the pinch of the recklessness and the mismanagement. Their constituents are attacking them because things are not working and that is why they were compelled to agree with us and to demand that the president should change him. And unfortunately, the president as he does to everyone, that is how he became president in the first place, tricked them,” he added.



Background:



It can be recalled that on October 25, 2022, a group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament petitioned the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Adu Boahen, to restore public confidence in the economy.



It was announced in a media briefing by the spokesperson of the group, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Parliament.



The group said it will not do business with the government nor support the 2023 Budget if the president fails to heed their calls.

