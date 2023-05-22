Nana Akomea clashes with Dr Abbey over broadcast of Bawumia's past remarks on Mahama's IMF bailout

Nana Akomea, the managing director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), clashed with the host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Dr Randy Abbey, over the broadcast of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s past comments on International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

Nana Akomea, a former National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was not happy about the broadcast of a video of Dr Bawumia criticising John Dramani Mahama for going for an IMF bailout, on Friday, May 19, 2023.



In the said video, Bawumia said that the Mahama administration went for the IMF bailout because it overspent and borrowed too much.



Akomea, a former parliament and central minister member, accused the Good Morning Ghana programme organisers of being biased.



He said that they always show past remarks made by officials of the current government without showing that of members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“What is the point of this video? … this is extremely biased. Why are you not showing what John Mahama said before we went to the IMF?



“I had complained to you and your production team that you have been showing one-sided footage. You said you are going down memory lane… if you are going down memory lane, you should show what personalities from both sides have said.

“… if you want to be fair and not biased, you should be showing what the NDC said in 2015 when they went to the IMF,” he said.



Randy Abbey, on his part, said Nana Akomea’s remarks that his production team is biased is his view and "does not matter".



He explained that the motive for playing the video was to show whether the reasons Dr Bawumia gave as the cause of the Mahama government going to the IMF for a bailout are the same today.



“… what is the balance that you are talking about. These were statements when he was not in charge of the economy. His (Bawumia’s) critic of those who were in charge of the economy.



“Today, he is in charge and we have gone back to the same place all be it in a worse manner and so I am recounting what he said,” he said.



