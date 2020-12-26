Nana Asante Bediatuo ties the knot with longtime sweetheart today

Nana Asante Bediatuo, President's Secretary

Secretary to the President of Ghana, Nana Asante Bediatuo will finally tie the knot today.

The Lawyer will tie the knot with his longtime sweetheart Sarah Mary Olufemi Adetola at a plush wedding to take place in Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



The wedding is strictly by invitation and the invitation is not transferable.



According to the invitation card which is currently trending on social media, all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

