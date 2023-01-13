'National Cathedral will be built come what may' – Akufo-Addo reiterates

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated his determination to see to it that the National Cathedral reaches an advanced stage before he leaves office.

At a church service for the New Year on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Jubilee House, Akufo-Addo said that the negative feedback about the National Cathedral project will not stop him from completing the project.



President Akufo-Addo added that Ghana is a land with many possibilities, and so even though we are caught up in a global conjuncture like many other countries, we can still find our way forward.



“It’s always [good] that we hear encouragement because a lot of the time, you hear harsh criticisms and I think to hear encouragement from very responsible members of the community is also something very heartwarming and encouraging. It only reinforces our determination to see how we can do it.”



Read Also: Some things could have been done differently -Alan on Akufo-Addo govt

“And that is what, hopefully, I am showing and my government is showing with the determination that, come what may, we’ll work our way out of the difficulties we have in this country,” he said.



“Ghana is a land with many possibilities, and even though we are caught up in a global conjuncture like many other countries, we can still find our way forward. And that’s my determination”.



“I am determined, come what may, I have two more years, that whatever the case, the National Cathedral will be at a very advanced stage before I leave office. I think it is important that we do it.”



“All the reasons that I’ve given and continue to give that there will be critics and naysayers; I think we have to take it as they are all part of life. But it should not be a sign of discouragement to us to be able to go forward,” he added.