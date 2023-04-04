National Security to go undercover to arrest illegal lottery operators - Sammi Awuku

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku, has indicated that there are plans by the National Security, working with it, to start undercover works at fishing out persons engaged in illegal lottery activities.

According to the NLA boss, the global loss of revenue by the World Lottery Association, is indication that there is the need for Ghana to also tighten its belt and ensure that it does not also continue to face losses.



With the support of the state agencies in charge of security, Sammi Awuku said that they are hopeful of turning the situation of revenue generated by the NLA around.



“We continue to dialogue with our stakeholders and partners. We do not charge 35%. Anybody charging 35% commission is illegal, and I think that is what has fed into the public in the illegal space.



“Last year alone, the World Lottery Association estimates that the global body lost $1.3 trillion through illegal lottery activities. And, we are hoping that this year, the story will be different, and that is why’ve been very serious about engaging the state security agencies.



“And in the coming weeks, the National Security and the National Signals Bureau will be operating undercover, to make sure that we arrest all persons who are engaged in illegal lottery,” he explained.





Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:















AE/OGB