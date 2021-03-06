New CDS charges personnel to take coronavirus vaccines

Chief of Defense staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama

Newly confirmed Chief of Defense staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, has charged officers, men and women of the service to avail themselves for the Covid-19 vaccination as the country continues its battle against the pandemic.

On his first official duty after his promotion to the position, Rear Admiral Amoama took delivery of sanitary materials and PPE from Chief Executive Officer of Odulair Ghana limited, at the 37 Military Hospital.



“These items are crucial to help the fight against the pandemic in this hospital. The equipment and foodstuffs donated today would assist in administering healthcare to patients,” he told 3news.



According to him, “it takes a lot of resources to continue our management of the disease here, therefore any support that would aid in this regard is appreciated.”

The CDS who is also chairman of the advisory board of the 37 Military Hospital wants people to take the Covid-19 vaccine jabs.



“The president and other government officials took their jabs publicly to show that it is safe for use. I urge everyone to ignore the myths and hoaxes so we all protect ourselves.”