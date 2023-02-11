0
New Crystal Health Services limited organizes free health screening for Borteyman residents

New Crystal Health Services Limited Health Screening 3 About 300 residents benefited from the screening

Sat, 11 Feb 2023 Source: New Crystal Health Services limited

About 300 residents of Borteyman in the Tema West Municipality have benefitted from a free medical screening exercise.

It was organized by New Crystal Hospital – Adjei Kojo unit in partnership with the assembly woman for the Adjei-Kojo electoral area, Hon Charity Dela as part of efforts to bring healthcare to the doorstep of people.

A team of doctors led by Patrick Kumanyenu and other health professionals from New Crystal Hospital offered consultation service and also screened for malaria, hypertension, diabetics and other infestations.

Sebbie Abednego Tetteh, Marketing Manager for New Crystal Health Services says this initiative is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and twentieth anniversary celebration.

“For the past twenty years, we have provided high quality and affordable healthcare to our valued clients across all our operating areas (Ashaiman, Adjei-Kojo, Tema, Michel Camp, and Takoradi) and through our Family and Patient-Centred Care Policy, we a committed to growing together in good health with our communities” – Mr. Sebbie

A sick and unhealthy population, according to Dr. Kumanyenu, has a negative impact on production and nation-building. He advised Ghanaians to ensure frequent medical checkups for the early diagnosis and treatment of illnesses.

According to Mrs. Angela Amoah, Operations Manager for the New Crystal Hospital Adjei-Kojo Unit, the company is dedicated to consistently delivering top-notch healthcare by enhancing its infrastructure, services, expertise and utilizing cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of its cherished clients.

She also recommended the consumption of a balanced diet and regular exercise to help avoid preventable diseases.

Some of the beneficiaries commended New Crystal Hospital for the selfless and dedicated services rendered to the community.



