New Juaben: NCCE educates students on Constitution as part of Citizenship Week

National Commission for Civic Education entreated pupils to be good citizens

The New Juaben North Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), as part of its Annual Citizenship Week Celebration, has sensitized some Junior High Schools within the municipality on the duties of a citizen.

The Citizenship Week, which also seeks to educate the students on the need to promote unity and national cohesion was commemorated on the theme “We Are One, Ghana First”.



In a brief address , Rev. Ebenezer Acheampong Asiedu ,the Reverend Minister for Presbyterian Church of Ghana-Effiduase district, who served as a Resource Person, commended the NCCE for the education and urged them to continue with the awareness.



He also entreated the pupils to be good citizens and portray good values to become responsible citizens.



He encouraged the students to be patriotic citizens, to protect and preserve public property, and also respect rights and freedoms of others and above all live peacefully with others.

The New Juaben North Municipal Director of NCCE, Ebenezer Acheampong, on his part, encouraged pupils to read the Constitution to enable them know their rights and responsibilities as law abiding citizens.



Some Schools which benefitted from the exercise include , King Jesus School, Effiduase Methodist School, Solomon School – Effiduase, Greenland School, Jumapo Presbyterian School, Oyoko Methodist School, Asokore Roman Catholic School amongst others.



The New Juaben North office also distributed copies of the 1992 Constitution to all the participating schools.