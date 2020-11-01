New Juaben schools benefit from donations by Osei Djaba Foundation

Joseph Osei Djaba presenting the items to one of the schools

Source: Joseph Osei Djaba Foundation

The Joseph Osei Djaba Foundation has donated some school items to various Junior High Schools across the New Juabeng North Constituency in the Eastern Region.

The items donated include exercise books, pen and pencils, rulers, plastic boards instruments, graphic boards, and many others costing a sum of about GHc 20,000.



Speaking to the media, Executive Director of the Foundation Joseph Osei Djaba says the kind gesture is to complement President Nana Addo's vision of free SHS for all Ghanaians children.



"I am very glad to donate these wonderful items to the schools in the Constituency. My aim is to support government efforts of ensuring free Senior High education for all to enable harness the best talents and ensuring comprehensive human development for our Nation", he said.



Mr Osei Djaba took the opportunity to urge all children benefiting from the free policy to take advantage of the privilege given to them to brighten their future.

Meanwhile, the Head of Suhyen M/ A JHS who received the items on behalf of the Education office took the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the foundation.



"We are overwhelmed with this kind gesture from the Foundation. We hope our children will utilize the materials given them to the full capacity. We are indeed grateful".



Also, Assemblyman for the Suhyen Electoral Area, Emmanuel Twum



entreated institutions and philanthropists to emulate the kind move and do their best to ensure that the country sustains the free Education policy to help future generations.

