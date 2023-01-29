New NDC National Executives have set  party on fire – Tarzan

Charles Wereko-Brobby alias Tarzan

Political heavyweight and Chief Policy Analyst at the Ghana Institute for Public Policy Options (GIPPO), Charles Wereko-Brobby alias Tarzan has accused the newly elected National Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of causing commotion in their party.

He stated the new leadership are arsonists who have set their own party alight.



He considers the current disagreements resulting from the reshuffle in the NDC minority leadership as having been caused by the National leadership of the party headed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as National Chairman and Fifi Kwetey as General Secretary.



“ARSONISTS New Occupants set their House on FIRE. #NDCinFLAMES!” He said on social media.

Tarzan’s criticism comes in the wake of massive controversy in the party following the sudden announcement of a change in NDC’s Parliamentary leadership which replaced the hugely influential Haruna Iddrisu with Cassiel Ato Forson as Minority Leader.



The turmoil in the NDC started with some NDC MPs rejected the manner in which the reshuffle has been done without exhaustive consultation with the rank and file of the party.



They disgruntled MPs beyond registering their displeasure petitioned the National Executive Council, which has promised to resolve the issue promptly.