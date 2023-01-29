3
Menu
News

New NDC National Executives have set  party on fire – Tarzan

64973129?resize=728%2C447&ssl=1 Charles Wereko-Brobby alias Tarzan

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Political heavyweight and Chief Policy Analyst at the Ghana Institute for Public Policy Options (GIPPO), Charles Wereko-Brobby alias Tarzan has accused the newly elected National Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of causing commotion in their party.

 He stated the new leadership are arsonists who have set their own party alight.

He considers the current disagreements resulting from the reshuffle  in the NDC minority leadership as having been caused by the National leadership of the party headed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as National Chairman and Fifi Kwetey as General Secretary.

“ARSONISTS New Occupants set their House on FIRE. #NDCinFLAMES!” He said on social media.

Tarzan’s criticism comes in the wake of massive controversy in the party following the sudden announcement of a change in NDC’s  Parliamentary leadership which replaced the hugely influential Haruna Iddrisu with Cassiel Ato Forson as Minority Leader.

The turmoil in the NDC started with some NDC MPs rejected the manner in which the reshuffle has been done without exhaustive consultation with the rank and file of the party.

They disgruntled MPs beyond registering their displeasure petitioned the National Executive Council, which has promised to resolve the issue promptly.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: