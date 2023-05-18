0
New York State NDC congratulates Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor on her election victory

Phillis And Mahama231 09 Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor and John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The entire executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in New York State has congratulated Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor for winning the recent NDC primaries for the Awutu Senya East Constituency (ASEC) with a convincing margin.

In a statement signed by the Secretary Alhaji Baba Suwari assured Naa Koryoo who is also the spouse of New York state Branch Treasurer, Comrade Yusif Yunusah, its commitment to organise and support her campaign in the 2024 elections to win back the coveted ASEC parliamentary seat for the NDC.

The Executives of the NDC in New York urge all party members and executives to first and foremost, unite their ranks, and thereon to campaign vigorously for her victory and that of the next president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

Below is the unedited press release

New York State NDC congratulates Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor on her election as the NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency

We the entire executives of the NDC New York State wish to congratulate Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor for winning the recent NDC primaries for the Awutu Senya East Constituency (ASEC) with a convincing margin.

We wish to assure Naa Koryoo who is also the spouse of our Branch Treasurer, Comrade Yusif Yunusah, that we stand committed to organise and support her campaign in the 2024 elections to win back the coveted ASEC parliamentary seat for our dear party.

We urge all party members and executives to first and foremost, unite their ranks, and thereon to campaign vigorously for her victory and that of the next president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

Congrats - Naa Koryoo!

Congrats! - John D. Mahama!!

Congratulations to the NDC!!!

Together we win!!!

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
