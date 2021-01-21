New and restructured ministries will command efficiency - JOY

JOY contested twice to become president of Ghana

A two-time independent presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah, has expressed satisfaction at the information that the new government of President Nana Akufo-Addo will be relatively smaller than the previous one, stressing it will command efficiency.

He said that while the decision will make the government leaner than previously, it will also make “governance much efficient, prudent,” and save the taxpayer a lot of extra expenses that could be redirected into other things of superior importance to the populace.



Sharing what would be his ideal list of ministries to make up the upcoming composition of government portfolios in an interview with state-owned newspaper, Daily Graphic, JOY said that said he would go for Finance, Infrastructure, Economic, Trade and Entrepreneurship, Technology, Science and Industries, and Health and Sports ministries.



Also, he would wish for ministries like the Lands and Natural Resources; Agriculture and Food Security; Petroleum and Power; Regional and Local Government; Sanitation and Environment; Transportation (Aviation, Railways, Water); Tourism, Culture and Arts; Justice, Gender and Social Protection; to be maintained.



Governmental Affair and Attorney General; Interior and Defence; Foreign Affairs and International Business; Employment and Labour Relations; Projects Coordinators; Contracts and Global Supplies Chain Management are the rest.

He explained that this restructuring will best suit the country because many of the roles in the past were just a duplication of functions and should not be allowed to continue to exist.



“Projects Coordination will ensure effective inter-ministerial management, where all government contracts and procurement will be centralized. There will be the policy of ensuring that some items are manufactured in Ghana and food crops are grown in Ghana,” he added.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to release a full list of his nominations for various ministerial positions but already, information is rife that he will have a considerably smaller government than he did in his first term.