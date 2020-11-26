Newly created regions witnessing massive infrastructure projects - Ministers

The update was under the theme Rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy

Regional ministers from the six newly created regions took their turn at the 11th edition of the Nation Building Updates, organised by the Ministry of information, Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The update, which was under the theme ‘Rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy’, saw the ministers talk about the development their regions have seen since they were created in January 2019.



The first to take his turn was the Western North Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, who stated that as part of efforts to get the region administratively running, his outfit had gone on a massive infrastructure drive to get the regional administration properly situated to run the affairs of the new region.



This was a recurring theme in all presentations made, as new administration blocks, offices and accommodation are now being built for government staff in all the six regions.



In the area of road infrastructure, he stated that of the 3,734.4km of roads in the region, only 710.11km are paved whilst 2,553.50km of roads are gravelled.



He explained that under the Urban Roads Department, works are ongoing to upgrade the 14.3km Juaboso road and the 28km Sefwi Wiawso, Amafie, Adiembra and the Bosomoiso town roads.



Also, there is ongoing rehabilitation of the 5km Awaso town roads, as well as the 5km Bibiani town roads.





Under the auspices of the Ghana Highway Authority, work is ongoing on a number of projects in the region, including the construction of the 71km Enchi-Elubo road, the 38km Benchemaa-Adjoafua road, the 67km Akontombra-Wiawso highway, the upgrading of the 25km Adjoafua-Oseikojokrom road, the 10.3km Akontombra to Bodi road, the upgrading of the 54.1km Sui-Bodi, Nkatieso–Nyamande & Sefwi Bekwai-Diaso Roads, as well as the rehabilitation of the 44km Yawmetwa junction to Yawmetwa road.



Other projects include the Benchemaa to Adjoafua road, the Akontombra-Wiawso highway, the Adjoafua-Oseikojokrom road, and the upgrading of Juaboso-Dadieso road.



Feeder road projects being undertaken in the region include the construction of the Akontombra-Assieso roads, the upgrading of 114.28km of feeder roads, as well as spot improvements on 179.7km of feeder roads.



In education, he stated that there is ongoing works on the Awaso Model School, which will include a staff bungalow, science laboratory, library, assembly hall and administration block, among other crucial facilities.



OTI REGION



Oti Regional Minister, Kwesi Owusu Yeboah said in his presentation that as part of efforts to develop the region, work is ongoing on a number of road projects. These include the 30km Hohoe-Jasikan road, which is currently at 64% complete; the 21km Kpando-Nkonya Wurupong-Nyamikrom road, which is 43% complete. Also under construction is the 57km Kete-Krachi-Buya road.



Other road projects being undertaken in the region include the 56.4km Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso road, the Nkwanta-Dambai road, bitumen surfacing of the Nkwanta to Chilinga road.

Under education infrastructure, Mr Yeboah said some 571 kindergarten school blocks are currently underway. Also under construction are 573 primary schools, 297 junior high schools, 28 senior high schools, a nurses training college and two colleges of education.



These include a six-unit classroom block and 12-unit dormitory block with ancillary facilities for the Bueman SHS, a six-unit classroom block, a girls’ dormitory and a 20-seater toilet facility for the Nkwanta SHS, a six-unit classroom block for the Kadjebi-Asato SHS, and a six-unit classroom block and a 2000-capacity dining hall facility cum assembly hall complex at Kpassa SHTS.



ICT centres have also been constructed for use by the St Peter Claver RC JHS, an ICT centre for use by Attakrom D/A JHS and another at Kute RC JHS.



In addition to these, 12 school buses were given to SHSs in the region.



Currently under construction are a number of projects, such as the construction of a students’ hostel at the Krachi Midwifery School, construction of a classroom block at the Ahamansu Islamic SHS and the rehabilitation of the Kadjebi District Library, among others.



In terms of health infrastructure, some 149 projects are currently underway in the Oti Region in the form of six district hospitals, 33 health centres, 95 CHPS compounds, and 15 clinics.



Completed infrastructure in the health sector include the female, male and children’s ward at the Kadjebi Health Centre, a completed clinic at Dodo Fie (under the IPEP), a two-unit ward at the Dambai Health Centre, a completed CHPS compound at Dadease and a CHPS compound with two semi-detached nurses’ quarters at Bowiri Odumasi.

Ongoing health infrastructure include a six-unit nurses’ quarters at Tapa Amanya, construction of a CHPS compound with two semi-detached nurses’ quarters at Bowiri Aniyase and another at Menuso.



Also ongoing are administrative blocks for regional bodies such as the regional coordinating council and the Land Use and Spatial Planning headquarters.



AHAFO



The Deputy Ahafo Regional Minister, Samuel Yeyu Tika, who stood in for his boss, stated that as part of efforts to develop the new region, the regional administration is undertaking a number of infrastructure projects in the education, health and roads sectors.



He stated that there are currently about 88 facilities under construction at the basic level, 33 at the senior high level and 12 at the tertiary level. Of these, 49 have been completed at the basic level, 11 at the SHS level and four at the tertiary level.



These include a six-unit classroom block at Ntotroso, a six-unit block at Kukuom, a girls’ dormitory at Mim SHS, a six-unit classroom block at Ahafoman SHS, and 12-unit boys’ dormitory blocks at Acherensua and Hwidiem SHS.



In the health sector, a number of projects, including a four-unit residential block for doctors have been constructed at Kenyasi, a general ward for the Kenyasi District Hospital, and a female hostel facility at the St John of God College of Health.

Some economic projects being undertaken by the administration include the construction of four market facilities, two irrigation facilities and three Business Resource Centres at Goaso, Bechem and Duayaw.



Some road projects currently underway in the region are the upgrading of the Akrodie-Sayereso road, the Upgrading of Atronie-Min road and the upgrading of the Bediako-Kasapin-Camp 15 road.



Other projects are the construction of the Techire town roads and the Techire to Adrobaa roads, as well as the upgrading of the Nobekaw to Sankore road, the Ntonsu-Amadu Nkwanta-Tetekwao road and the Ayomsu-Gyasikrom-Koffie road.







