Next NDC govt will not start any new infrastructure projects – John Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has assured Ghanaians that his next administration will not start any new infrastructure projects but rather work towards finishing the abandoned ones.

According to John Mahama, the NDC, if elected will in the first three months of office request all districts to provide an inventory of projects that have been abandoned.



Speaking in an interview on Woezor TV on Sunday, August 23, Mr Mahama blamed the Akufo-Addo administration of wasting what he calls taxpayers' monies for new projects.



“What I’m going to do when I come to power is we’ll start no new projects. We’ll harness all the resources that are possible to continue and finish all the abandoned projects. In the first three months when I come to power, we will ask all districts to do an inventory of projects that have been abandoned” he stated.

He added; “Schools, streetlights, roads and other major projects have been abandoned and it’s going to be a big challenge when I come into power.”



Mr Mahama also called out the ruling New Patriotic Party for suspending projects of his former administration as well as ones that hadn’t yet started.





