Nkoranza North NPP Chair, Secretary suspended indefinitely for misconduct

The suspension comes after an audio of a meeting between the executives was leaked

The ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Nkoranza North Constituency Chairman, Emmanuel Amofa Asafo-Adjei, and the Secretary, have been suspended indefinitely for misconduct.

This follows the circulation of leaked audio in which the Chairman is heard in a meeting with the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) MP boasting about how his plot to get then incumbent MP and NPP Parliamentary candidate, Maj. Rtd. Derrick Oduro defeated in the 2020 election worked perfectly.



“…Some of us took up the task to ensure that by hook or crook, our MP who had occupied the seat for a long time was destooled during the elections because we didn’t like the way he was conducting himself as MP. We realized that we couldn’t on our own ensure his defeat as we tried in previous years but failed. So we then decided to team up with you(NDC) and we succeeded. So if you see us, take us as your friends and not enemies because we pursued a common agenda.



“We have become enemies to some people in the constituency because of the decision we took but we have no regrets. I hear he(former MP) says he’ll contest again but I doubt that will ever happen once we executives are in office,” Emmanuel Asafo Adjei Amofa is allegedly heard saying.

Commenting on the issue in an interview on Ejura-based Naagyei FM, the NPP Bono East Regional Chairman, Mr Thomas Adu-Appiah (AKA, Chairman Toma), said the matter has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the party in the constituency for investigation.



“As I speak to you, the Nkoranza North Constituency Chairman and Secretary have been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation. Some of the things said on that leaked audio are very distasteful. It does not auger well for a constituency chairman to go to such tangent, it goes to prove that these executives indeed preached voting ‘skirt & blouse’ during the elections.



Then incumbent New Patriotic Party MP for Nkoranza North, Maj. Retired Derrick Oduro lost his seat to the NDC candidate after he polled 10,978 votes while the NDC’s Joseph Kwasi Mensah garnered 15, 124 votes.