No Ghanaian president can fight corruption – Kofi Akpaloo

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 02 At 6.18.14 PM.jpeg Kofi Akpaloo, 2020 presidential candidate for the LPG

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG),  says no President in Ghana can defeat corruption.

According to him, corruption is a global canker, and it will be difficult for any politician to eradicate it.

Kofi Akpaloo made the comments on Atinka TV’s current affairs show, “The Agenda,” hosted by Speaker Nana Fianko.

“Our problem is not corruption; our problem is not being able to add value to our natural resources,” Kofi Akpaloo argued

