No businessman has approached me - NPP MP denies bribery allegation

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has denied knowledge of the allegation that a businessman attempted to bribe the Members of Parliament.

A businessman, who the MPs have refused to reveal his identity, is alleged to have tried inducing some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament with money to influence their decision to remove Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Leader of the Majority Caucus, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says an investigation will be commissioned into the matter to ascertain its veracity.

“We will investigate and if it is true, we will establish the motive of that person.”

“What I can say of it (the allegations) as of now is that, we don’t know the motive. Not knowing what the motive is, sometimes these things come up, so we will have to establish that.”

“You remember the issue of a minister who was nominated to appear before the Vetting Committee, there were allegations that he attempted to bribe some people or influence some people, eventually, it turned out to be untrue. Even though this one has come before me, not having gone into it, I don’t want to make any pronouncements on it. Let’s see if indeed it is true and that is not an insult to the intelligence of those people who spoke to it”, he said.

But Hon. Collins Adomako-Mensah says he knows nothing about any tycoon trying to induce them.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programm, he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi categorically that no businessman has approached him.

" . . as I sit here, I can be very frank with you; no businessman has met me. I haven't received a call from no person and I don't think a decision I've taken will be influenced by any other person."

He, however, backed the call for investigations into the matter.

"Personally, I welcome the investigations that the Majority Leader is requesting. Indeed, if someone has come to influence the decision of Members of Parliament, it's quite unfortunate and I'm happy that the Majority Leader has said that he will wish for an investigation to be conducted to unravel who actually, whether there's any truth to the allegation that a businessman attempted to bribe the Members of Parliament," he said.

