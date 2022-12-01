No majority member will support your censure motion - Afenyo Markin

Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Efuttu Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

The deputy majority leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin, has categorically stated that no member of the majority caucus will support the minority in their quest to vote out the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, out of office.

According to him, the motion is a political one that is clearly a personal attack on the minister, hence the reason the majority will not support the motion of censure in the house.



Afenyo Markin's comments were in response to Tamale North MP, Alhaji Alhassan Suhiyini, asking why the report of the eight member AD-HOC committee has not been presented to the House and debated on for a decision to be made on the motion.



In response, the deputy leader said, “…Mr Speaker, the report will come before the floor of the house. Nobody is against the process, and the minority leader shouldn’t create an impression that somebody doesn’t want this censure motion which has already failed. Who told you, you would get any support from this side? We have told you that it is a political motion, we will not support you and we made it clear, so that imaginative number you are thinking of, you will get any support, we will debate you on that day and prove to you it is a personal attack.”



The 8-member ad-hoc committee that probed allegations in a censure motion brought against finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has presented its report to Parliament.

This comes after the committee’s request for more time from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to finalise its report after the conclusion of public hearings last Friday.



The committee probed allegations of unconstitutional withdrawal of funds from the consolidated fund for the National Cathedral project, gross mismanagement of the economy, and financial recklessnesses leading to the collapse of the Ghana Cedi as the basis for a censure motion against the Finance Minister by the Minority in Parliament.



NYA/BOG