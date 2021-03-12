No one is chasing our competent DCE out - Begro NPP executives

Charles Oware Tweneboa, DCE for Fantiakwa North

Source: Micheal Akrofi, Contributor

Some NPP constituency executives in the Fanteakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region have come out to deny and defend their DCE in the recent publication that, some youths have chased him out.

Speaking to the media in Akyem Begro, the party executives said they are in a state of shock following the said publication and wants to put on records that no one is chasing or can chase their hardworking and competent DCE out. He's at the office working without any issues or hitches.



They therefore appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to re-appoint the DCE Charles Oware Tweneboah for another term because of the numerous development projects executed by him during his first term.



According to the Constituency Financial secretary Rev. Opoku Acheampong , "Hon. Oware Tweneboah has through his initiative constructed and completed a number of school blocks at Begoro,Abourso, Akumersu among other towns.



Also the district have seen construction and rehabilitation of CHPS compounds, markets, boreholes and toilet facilities all through the initiative of the DCE."

Speaking to the press, he debunked claims by a youth group that the DCE , should be chased out because of his incompetence.



The Constituency Secretary Ekutor Maxwell said the DCE is a unifier and should be maintained because he helped the Constituency to maintain their Parliamentary seat during the last elections.



He described as surprising allegations by a youth group that the DCE also know as Sir "COT" should be kicked out.



Mr. Ekutor also speaking to Media said, one Nana Sakyi who has shown interest in the DCE position has not natured and contributed in anyway to the development of the district.

