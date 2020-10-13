No peace, no development – Rev. Minister

Dr. Lt. Col. B.D.K Agbeko (Rtd) was speaking at the “Hallelujah Concert” organised by the Teiman EP

Reverend Dr. Lt. Col. B.D.K Agbeko (Rtd) Moderator–elect, Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EP Church), has called on Ghanaians not to engage in any activity that would hinder the development of the country.

He said promoting peace before, during and after the elections was the responsibility of everyone and that all actors must play an active role to achieve it.



He was speaking at the “Hallelujah Concert” to dedicate an evangelism vehicle, organized by the EP church Teiman district, as part of their first anniversary as a district, to enhance the ease of evangelism.



Rev Agbeko said the country could only enjoy the continuous peace if people led a life that they would not regret tomorrow, hence the need for all to put Ghana first.



“Politicians will come and go but Ghana remains so we should not allow political issues to divide us. We should look into the future and hold on to what would make us have a good relationship with each other and prosperity of the nation,” he said.



The Minister advised the public to desist from unhealthy comments that would cause fear and panic.



He commended the church for a good work done and together with the executives led the dedication of the vehicle.

Reverend J. G. K Amuzu, Teiman District Pastor, said Ghanaians should avoid social vices like contract killing and armed robbery, which were on the ascendency.



He said the core mandate of the Church was to evangelise to let people come into the consciousness that honouring one another in “our offices, schools, marriage and the community at large” would go a long way in maintaining peace and order.



Rev Amuzu added that to succeed in evangelism, there was the need to have logistics hence the vehicle.



He said if the Church failed to pursue its mandate to preach peace and unity, people would live a life of evil to achieve their life goals.



“Christ is the Prince of Peace hence his followers should emulate Peace,” he said.