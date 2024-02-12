No ‘powers from above’ order me about – EOCO boss

Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

The Executive Director of Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has asserted that she faces no political pressure in carrying out investigations and prosecutions.

This statement follows the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) referring a suspected money laundering case involving former Water and Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah to EOCO for further action. The OSP had previously dropped charges against Dapaah due to insufficient evidence.



Speaking at an anti-corruption forum, Ms. Addo-Danquah emphasised her commitment to the rule of law, stating: "Sometimes, when I hear people say I am handling a case and I have powers from above directing me, fortunately for me, I have not had that because you are guided by the law”.



"Nobody will direct you when you have evidence. It is when you don't have evidence, when you haven't been able to put evidence together then someone can tell you not to do this, she said.



"But if you have done your work in such a way that you have evidence, very solid evidence, you just have to explain to the person that these are my evidence, these are A, B, and C and they are solid and I am presenting it to the court”, she added.



"Nobody can stop you but we hide behind powers from above and we are put back and we disappoint the citizens but they have given you the mandate to do the job," she explained.



She stressed the importance of solid evidence in pursuing legal action and expressed a dedication to fulfilling her mandate without interference.

The case involving Ms. Dapaah has seen several developments, including the OSP's decision to drop charges against her and a subsequent application to confirm the seizure and freezing of her assets being dismissed by the court.



Sources suggest that the OSP was given a deadline to unfreeze Ms Dapaah's accounts and return seized funds.



Ms Dapaah was arrested in 2023 on suspicion of corruption after reporting a theft from her home. She resigned from her ministerial position amid public pressure.



The ongoing trial involves Ms Dapaah's housemaids and other accomplices accused of stealing significant sums from her residence.



The complexity of the case underscores the challenges of combating corruption in Ghana's political landscape.



Ms Addo-Danquah's remarks aim to reassure the public of her office's commitment to impartial investigations and adherence to legal procedures.