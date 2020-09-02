General News

'Notorious' Dome Faase imposter has refused to honour Okyehene's invitations

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has described the person purported to be the brain behind the recent Dome Faase land dispute as notorious.

The council says the person, identified as Baffour Sarpong Kumanku, who has been parading himself as the Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa, has no association with the Akyem paramountcy.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM, Daniel Ofori Attah, Secretary of the Akyem Traditional Council, added that the imposter has refused to honour several invitations by the Okyehene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.



“The activities of the said Baffuor Sarpong Kumankuma has come to the notice of the leadership of Kyebi and on several occasions, he has been called to answer to queries because we have received complaints about sand winning land and sales which is being done by him in the name of the Apedwahene. The reality however is that the Apedwahene is not in the country, he lives in America and only comes down on a regular basis…… We have complaints of unlawful sand winning in various areas being carried out by Baffuor Sarpong Kumankuma. We have even lodged a complaint to the police about it… he has disrespected us on several occasions by refusing to honour our invitations,” he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Mr. Ofori Atta, however, declared that the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area has only one Mponuahene in the person of Barimma Tammradi and not the said Baffuor Sarpong Kumnkuma.







“If Baffuor Kumankuma presents himself as the Mponuahene anywhere he is being an imposter. Because the Mponuahene enskinned by Osagyefo who is in charge of our lands and boundaries is Barimma Tammradi, the is the Chief of Samsam. Nobody else has the mandate to determine the boundaries of the Akyem Area. So what happened at Dome Faaso is very troubling.”

He, therefore, emphasized the dissent of the Akyem Traditional Council against the actions of Baffuor Sarpong Kumankuma and urged the Ghana Police Service to arrest him over his perpetration of illegality.







Background



On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, there were some clashes between residents of Dome Faase near Obom Domeabra and two military officers resulting in the officers being assaulted by the residents.



According to reports, the said officers were sent to the town by Baffuor Sarpong Kumakuma who is making claims to lands in the area.



Following the assault on the military men, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service Deployed over 300 officers to the area.

