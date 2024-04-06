Nungua Traditional Area summons radio presenter over alleged defamatory comments

Radio presenter, Okatakiye Afrifa-Mensah

A radio presenter with Accra-based Angel FM, Okatakiye Afrifa-Mensah, has been summoned by the head of the Nungua Traditional Area to appear before the Traditional Council.

The invitation to the vociferous presenter by the elders follows Afrifa-Mensah’s alleged disparaging comments against Nuumo Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the Overlord of the Gadangme State, and King Odaifio Welentsi III, the Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area.



The meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11:00 am at the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse’s Palace, known locally as the Nungua Gborbu Koo Naa.



The comments were allegedly made during a radio programme on Angel FM.



Parts of the 'summons' read, “I have been instructed by the Elders of the Nungua Traditional Area to invite you to the palace concerning the false, unsavory, and desecrating statements you made against Nuumo Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme State, and King Odaifio Welentsi III, Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area, during a radio show at Angel FM,”.

The traditional elders have, however, urged the radio presenter to accord their summons with utmost respect.



The letter of invitation also noted that the outcome of the meeting could have far-reaching implications for both parties involved.



