Nzema East MCE hands over three -unit classroom block for Yediyesele M/A JHS

Photo of the newly built classrooms

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Frank Okpenyen, has constructed and commissioned a three-unit classroom block for the pupils and staff of Yediyesele M/A Junior High School.

The brand new classroom block comprises of an ICT laboratory and offices for staff. It is aimed at reducing the infrastructure deficit facing the school.



The edifice which is connected to the National Electricity was started by the former Member of Parliament, Catherine Abelema Afeku and has now been completed by the Nzema East MCE.



Handing-over the keys of the classroom block to the management of the school, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Frank Okpenyen thanked the school management for supporting the contractor to complete the building on time.



He said the building would go a long way to improve teaching and learning in the school.



"For schools to be quality, accessible and affordable, we need to provide infrastructure to make teaching and learning easy."



He added that "In order to ensure safety in our various schools during this COVID-19 pandemic, I have distributed over 18,000 nose masks, veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, and government school uniforms to some schools in the Municipality including the pupils of Yediyesele Junior High School".

The MCE who was applauded for completing the project took the opportunity to urge pupils to take their studies seriously to benefit from the Akufo-Addo-government Free SHS flagship programme.



Mr. Frank Okpenyen pleaded with parents to advise their children to observe the various safety protocols in order to protect themselves from the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.



To ensure continuity, the MCE pledged to complete all the developmental projects the former MP, Catherine Afeku and the NPP government started and also lobby for more projects for the Municipality.



He reiterated, that he was liaising with GIFEC to acquire computers for the school.



On his part, the Nzema East Municipal Director of Education, Blay Ackah Miezah, stressed on the need to obey COVID-19 laid down protocols.



He urged the management of the school to maintain the classroom block to last longer.

He explained that it is the responsibility of everyone to maintain safety and take proper care of the school block.



The Chief of Yediyesele, Nana Kwame Essoah III, applauded the NPP government, the former MP, Catherine Abelema Afeku and the MCE for such a timely intervention.



He claimed that it is only the NPP government that brings developmental projects in the town anytime it comes to power.



"It is through the NPP government that we have electricity, primary school block and now JHS block."