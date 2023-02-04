Oda MP narrates his ‘biggest regret’

Member of Parliament for Akim Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah

The legislator for Akim Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has revealed his deepest regret as a parliamentarian.

Mr. AKwasi Acquah said his quest to represent his constituents in the House to fight for their collective interest, became the bane of his private business.



According to him, “one accountant embezzled close to GH¢7 million” of his company funds while he pursued his dreams as a politician from the year 2018.



Weighing in on a matter during a discussion on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, he attributed the financial malfeasance to his waned monitoring which was occasioned by his myriad responsibilities.



“It is my biggest regret in parliament,” he confessed on the programme monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, adding “but it has been bottled up all this while”.



The businessman became aware of the wrongdoing after an audit was conducted and the report was presented to the House, he indicated.

“He [the accountant] has collapsed the business,” the MP said in despair and added that it was happening while they had bank loans and were servicing them.



He utilized the opportunity to call for a reform in the operations of banks, to seal loopholes often taken advantage of by dishonest people.



“It is about time banks transform their deposit slip…because what the guy [the accountant] really did was that he went to do a fake stamp: teller 1, teller 2, teller 3, teller 4. So he will go into his room and stamp the slips and when he is done, he will record them and enter them into the system, and I am supposed to keep the alerts but because I am overseeing many companies, I am unable to notice them,” Mr. Akwasi Acquah explained.



Meanwhile, the case has been referred to the relevant institutions to investigate the crime and recover the lost sum.