Odikro backs roll call for MPs in Parliament

Parliament of Ghana

Parliamentary Monitoring Group Odikro has stated that the new Standing Orders for a roll call for the Members of Parliament is welcome news.

Some of the new changes in the new standing orders are the creation of Economic Planning Committees from the finance committee.



Members of Parliament will henceforth have their roll call taken by the speaker each morning before sitting commences. This is according to the new standing orders approved by the house last year.



The MPs are also required to recite the National Pledge at the beginning of every sitting week.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the Principal Lead at Odikro, Nehemiah Attigah the move will reduce the level of truancy in the House.



“We believe that this will encourage Members of Parliament to be present when there are sittings. It is a very welcome development for us because as Members of Parliament, you cannot represent your people if you are not sitting. And participating in one way or the other or even working at the Committees to ensure that you are representing your people and bringing your influence to bear.



“There are ways to say I am absenting myself from this Committee or being in the preliminary because I have to be here. Parliament is the house of rules and each rule is there for them to adhere to. Unfortunately, they try to use excuses like I am working in the Committee or I have to be here,” Mr. Attigah stated.