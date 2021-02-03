Officers of HTU branch of EPSU inducted

The Ho Technical University branch of the Evangelical Presbyterian Students Union (EPSU) of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has inducted new Executives into office.

The Executives, who were inducted into office at the E.P. Church, Kekeli Chapel at the SSNIT Flats, Ho, are to serve a one-year term.



Mr Prosper Seyram Azanda is the President of the 16-member Executive Committee.



Other Executive members are Mr Eugene Eden Tende, Vice President, Ms Jemimah Yawa Anyidoho, Secretary, Mr Jones Kwamehene, Public Relations Officer, Mr Francis Tefe, Ternet/Schools Coordinator, Mr Anthony Ayivor, Male Prayer Secretary, Ms Patricia Torgbor, Female Prayer Secretary, Ms Fafali Akpagana, Treasurer and Mr Forson Awaworyi, Financial Secretary.



The rest are Mr Geoffrey Foli, Welfare officer, Mr Elijah Akoto, Bible Studies Coordinator, Mr Evans Tetteh, Organiser, Ms Lucy Ayide, Assistant OrganiSer, Ms Nadia Adjei, Mother, Mr Godwin Etornam Hinijan, Hostels Coordinator and Ms Rosslyn Gbedzeve, Music Director.



Mr Azanda called on the youth, especially members of the Union to always live to please and serve God.



He reminded them that their foremost duty as Christians was to present Christ to others through decent living adding "let us be guided by our motto to be at peace with all."

Mr Azanda asked his colleagues not to lean on their own understanding but leverage on the dictates of God because the task ahead of them was not easy.



He praised the past executives for their valuable commitment to the union and pledged to have a fruitful working relationship with all.



Rev. Philip Atsiago, SSNIT Flats District Pastor of the Church called on members of the Union to undertake a membership drive to win more souls for the Church and Christ.



Mr Charles Benny Atikpui, the immediate past President of the Union described the lukewarm attitude of some members towards the activities of the union as a setback.



He appealed to philanthropists and organisations to assist the Union to acquire musical instruments.