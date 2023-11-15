Ofori-Atta ditches brown leather bag for green to read 2024 budget

Ken Ofori-Atta (with green bag)

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has arrived in parliament for the presentation of Ghana’s Budget and Financial Statement for the 2024 fiscal year.

The minister arrived in style in his usual all-white clothing, beaming with smiles as he was welcomed to the house by one of his deputies, Abena Osei Asare, and the Minister of State (in charge of finance), Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.



One noticeable difference that was observed during Ofori-Atta's arrival was the finance minister's choice of bag.



Ofori-Atta, throughout his tenure, has always gone to parliament for the presentation of the budget with his documents in a brown leather bag.



This time around, the minister arrived for the 2024 Budget and Financial Statement with a green leather bag.



It is not clear whether the minister is trying to send a message with the choice for this new colour of bag.



He, however, made some time to pose for photos, upon his arrival.

By way of information, the colour green generally symbolises hope, but in Ghana's national flag, green stands for the country's rich forest.



See visuals of Ken Ofori-Atta’s arrival in parliament with his green leather bag below:





WATCH:



The moment Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta arrived in parliament with his green bag to read the 2024 budget.#GHBudget2024 pic.twitter.com/qIKY7Wvzof — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) November 15, 2023





