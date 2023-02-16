Ofori-Atta’s continued stay in office doesn't make sense – Joseph Yamin

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has added his voice to calls for the removal or resignation of finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

According to Joseph Yamin, the average Ghanaian finds it absurd that the minister is still in office. He added that the administration of Ken Ofori-Atta has caused tremendous pain to Ghanaians because of the current economic hardship.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, Joseph Yamin said: “That’s why I don’t understand the finance minister. The finance minister said he doesn’t receive pay, so he does voluntary service for the country.



“And the Ghanaians that you’re providing free service for are the same people insulting you that you’re dumb, they’re insulting you that leave because you’ve messed up the economy.



“They are saying stop the work that you’re not being paid and go home, you’re saying you beg us you want to stay for a while," he stated before exclaiming: "how! what at all is at that place, that we’re insulting you, you get no profit but you still want to stay?



“It doesn’t make sense. We don’t pay you, you’re helping Ghanaians and the same people said they don’t need your help, and you’re saying you beg, like how,” he wondered.

Ofori-Atta is on record to have apologized for the current economic crisis in November 2022, when he appeared before the Parliamentary ad hoc Committee hearing the Motion of Censure against him.



“Today, I acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships.



“As the person president Akufo-Addo has put in charge of the economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul. I see and feel the terrible impact of the rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians," he told the Committee. The motion failed after the Majority Caucus walked out after the report was laid and deliberations made on same.







