Oforikrom MP hands over classroom blocks to schools

Source: Kwabena Piesie, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Oforikrom Constituency, Mr Emmanuel Marfo has handed over some classroom blocks for three communities to improve on the quality of education in the area.

They include a six-unit classroom block each, Liberty hall for Kokoben MA Primary, Aprade Basic and Anowmaso M/A Primary School.



These projects were started in 2019 and funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund)



“We started building this edifice in 2019 with the purpose of easing congestion in the schools. I believe this building will help the school to observe the Coronavirus protocol especially social distancing" He said.



In addition, Dr Marfo distributed 2500 pieces of school uniform and nose masks to the pupils.

He, however, urged the pupils to wear their nose masks, wash their hands-on time and use their sanitizes to prevent them from the deadly Coronavirus.



The Oforikrom Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mrs Dority Opare Baidu on behalf of the schools thanked the Member of Parliament for his good works.



According to the Education Director, the teachers are finding it difficult to control the pupils in other for them to observe the covid19 protocol.



“I have directed some schools that do not have enough space to run shift system so that they can observe the social distancing in various classrooms”. She said.

