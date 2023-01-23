3
'Okada man’ stabs colleague to death over passenger

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A commercial motor rider has allegedly been stabbed by his colleague during a disagreement over a passenger.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, has left residents of Dagbamatey in the Akatsi South Municipality in shock.

A 22-year-old suspect identified as Agorsor Christian is reported to have stabbed his colleague after he picked up a passenger ahead of him.

The deceased, Agbesi Davor, aged 33, died on his way to the Abor Sacred Heart Hospital, Citinewroom.com reports.

Speaking to Citi News, Assembly member for the Avernorpedo Electoral Area, Rapheal Ahiable, said the suspect is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

